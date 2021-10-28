Children’s response to mass shootings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One impact that is little talked about in the aftermath of shootings is how our children respond. According to a school psychologist, children have many different reactions to things like the events of Monday, mainly due to them looking to their surroundings to figure out a way to respond.

He says they look to their peers, but especially to their parents. Dr. Matt Larsen says setting a good example for your children is the best way to promote a healthy reaction to tragedies like this.

“Most kids in most traumatic situations, they look to others as to how they’re supposed to respond,” he said. “You tell your kids, you’re not safe, and you’re never completely safe, and I’m never able to keep you safe and you take a little bit of precaution, a little bit of safety, and you just accept the rest of the risk and that’s how we enjoy life.”

Larsen also says that social media can also have a large influence on how children react to traumatic situations, sometimes in a good way, but mostly in a negative way.

“Social media can be useful,” Larsen said. “The hard part is how often it’s not because usually, the loudest voice gets ears. And if the loudest voice is scared, the loudest voice is anxious, avoidant, and blaming, then everybody else hops on.”

Larsen says that guiding your children toward positive posts that look to rebound from the situation, as opposed to posts focusing on the negatives is the best way to promote a healthy response from your children in traumatic situations.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.