Fortin, Carmen Rae

BURLEY—Carmen Rae (Moline) Fortin, 56, of Burley, Idaho, passed away on October 20, 2021, at her home.

Carmen was born in Albany, Oregon, on October 6, 1965, and grew up in Burley, Idaho, where she graduated from Burley High School in 1983. Carmen grew up loving snow skiing, her sports cars and playing her music just about as loud as her stereo would play it.

She was later married to the love of her life, Joseph Michael Fortin of Meridian, Idaho, where they lived together for 14 years until Mike passed in 2010.Carmen had a good heart and was active in her church. She enjoyed nightly dinners with her parents as well as her weekly outings with friends. Carmen also enjoyed yoga, golf and bowling with friends and family.

Carmen is survived by her parents, Gary and Linda Hollinger and Donald and Susan Moline; sisters, Dawn Hansen and Tanya Vaughan; stepbrother, Guy Hollinger; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Carmen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Fortin; and her stepbrother, Glenn Hollinger.

A brief memorial service will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home, located at 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd. in Boise, Idaho, at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021 – the anniversary of her marriage to her late husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, ID 83318.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.