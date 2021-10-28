Advertisement

GoFundMe pages organized for Boise mall shooting victims

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The families of the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting victims are asking for some help from the community.

Roberto Padilla Argüelles was at the mall shopping when he was fatally shot. His siblings have set up a GoFundMe page and are now asking for donations of any kind, so they can return their brother to his family in Mexico with a proper burial and funeral service.

So far as of 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the family has received more than $42,000 from 1,000+ donors.

One of the major donors was El Centro, an Idaho-based business that focuses and assists the Spanish speaking community with insurance, tax, and real estate services.

“For us, it was how can we help uplift this family even just a tiny bit,” explained Josefina Cruces. We can’t replace him. We can’t say we will make it all better. But we can definitely say lets us help you at least say good bye.”

Roberto resided in Idaho with his brother and brother in-law.

Meanwhile, Jo Acker’s family is organizing a GoFundMe for the security guard who jumped into action at the mall, protecting others from the shooter.

Jo Acker is pictured with daughter Everay.
Jo Acker is pictured with daughter Everay.(Shawna Lannigan)

Their goal is $50,000 for Jo’s daughter, Everay. So far, more than $14,000 has been raised, thanks to 300+ donors. According to the page, all funds will be released into Jo’s father’s account.

We talked to her sister, Shawna Wednesday evening over Messenger, here’s what she had to say:

“I can’t even put into words how completely devastated and shattered I am. Jo you were always kind and loving… You always had such an enormous heart...You always had such an enormous heart of gold. I always felt like your keeper I always wanted to protect you and you always wanted to protect others. You were and are and always will be a hero. I love you to the ends of this earth and beyond. I will miss you until we meet again! Love always, your big sister.”

