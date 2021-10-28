Hutcherson, Malaki Ray

JEROME—Malaki Ray Hutcherson,17, passed away on October 24, 2021.

Malaki was born on August 9, 2004, and from the moment he entered the world, he did everything with love. He has always been a fun-loving, sweet, goofy, sometimes mischievous, wonderful human. He cared deeply and loved unendingly. He had a unique gift and could easily make anyone his best friend. If you knew Malaki, you felt his love. He loved nature, rocks, and animals. Malaki had a lifelong passion for fishing. It was actually in his DNA, and he was widely known as the “fish whisperer.” The kid could literally catch a fish out of a mud puddle and then brag about it. The world is at a loss, even for those who didn’t know him. His love, humor, and sly smile were infectious to be around. He was the life of the party, even if the party was his family. He was loved and cherished by everyone who knew him and enjoyed special relationships with each and every person in his life.

A large family is left behind including his parents; Jason Hutcherson and Tamara (Charlie Laub), grandparents; Terri and Alan Hill, Carmen Logan, and Danny Hutcherson, his many loving siblings; Dakota Ramirez, Jason (Ally) Ramirez, Jayden Metcalf, Kiara Metcalf, Sara Laub, Jayven Laub, Drake Laub, Haylee Hutcherson, and Xander Hutcherson. He was an awesome uncle to his nieces; Rylinn Wehowsky, Olivia Wehowsky, Amani Ramirez, and nephew; Nikko Ramirez, also numerous cherished aunts and uncles, beloved cousins, so many best and close friends, and lots of fishing buddies.

Malaki was preceded in death by his aunt, Kandise Barnes, and cousin Tommy ‘Bud’ Logan.

It is hard to have words for such an enormous loss, though we would like to give special thanks to every person who loved and cared for Malaki. Each person impacted him and helped turn him into the person who we all treasure dearly.

The viewing for Malaki will start at 10 am Saturday, October 30, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel in Jerome with services to follow at 1 pm. There will be a dinner for family and friends held at the Jerome Elks Lodge at 2:30 pm.

Condolences can be left at demaraysjerome.com