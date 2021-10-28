Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A historical building in Eden will be receiving a facelift. The 100-year-old Eden High school was recently bought by an Idaho family who plan on making it their home, as well as using it to homeschool their children.

Owner Keegan Jensen says once refurbishing is done, they also plan on opening the larger areas of the building for community events.

“We love old architecture so we’re trying to keep as much of it as we can,” said Jensen. “I’m working on restoring these windows and different things rather than replacing them. “We hope some day to even be able to open it up to the community. The gym and the stage, and all those kinds of things are possible.”

The high school was put up for sale back in June and was sold in August.

