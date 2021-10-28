Advertisement

Idaho ranked as the third worst state to own an electric vehicle

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho has ranked as one of the worst states in the country to own an electric vehicle. A study from car insurance rate aggregation company Jerry found the Gem State ranks as the third-worst state in the union to own an electric vehicle.

Their study found there are only 14 charging ports for every 100,000 people in Idaho and the state provides three tax and subsidization incentives to owners of electric vehicles.

According to Jerry, the top three states to own an electric vehicle are Massachusetts, Vermont, and California due to port availability and financial incentives provided by the state’s governments. The worst states to own an electric vehicle, according to the study, are Kentucky and Louisiana.

