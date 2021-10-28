Advertisement

Idaho State Historical Society receives grant to restore building

The purpose of the program is to preserve and restore significant American structures.(ISHS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:55 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It has been in the center of Boise since 1872, and for its 150th birthday, the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office is getting a makeover.

In an announcement, the Idaho State Historical Society said they received a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to be used for historic preservation.

The grant will be matched with public funding to restore the building by catching up on some much-needed maintenance to it’s HVAC, floors, painting and more.

The Historical Society says these are essentially overdue wear and tear maintenance.

“It’s a 150-year-old building, it’s a national historic landmark, it’s one of the most important historic sites in the state of Idaho, and after 150 years of service it needs a little reinvestment,” said Dan Everhart with the Idaho State Historical Society.

Work on the building will begin in the summer of 2022 at the earliest, as public funding needs to be met and approved during the next legislative session.

