Lori Vallow’s attorney files for new motion

FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera...
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera during her hearing, in Rexburg, Idaho. In an indictment, Monday, May 24, 2021, Daybell, the mother of two children who were found dead in Idaho, in 2020, and her new husband were charged with murder in a case involving doomsday religious beliefs. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)(John Roark | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The attorney for Lori Vallow has filed a court motion calling a discussion between Lori Vallow and her clinician during treatment unethical.

In district court, Vallow’s attorney says the clinician recommended Vallow contact the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for legal counsel. The document says the clinician said the church’s legal counsel could assist her instead of state defenders.

It also says the clinician provided Vallow with a phone number and told her that contacting the church’s legal team was the defendant’s homework for her treatment.

The documents say Vallow would not have called without the clinician’s prodding. The court documents say and LDS improperly talked to her, bragged about his 30 plus years experience and knowing everything about her case, which led to Vallow telling him details about her defense.

Vallow’s attorney alleges that the incident shows that the state has manipulated Vallow and an exhaustive investigation into the matter is a must.

