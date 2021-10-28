Neibaur, June Geneva

PAUL—June Geneva Neibaur, a 94-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Burley, Idaho.

June was born June 30, 1927, in Newdale, Idaho, to Vearl Clifford Staker and Rebecca Maupin Staker. She attended school in Newdale and graduated from Sugar-Salem High School in 1945. June married Darwin P. Neibaur on March 26, 1946, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They had six children: Corinne (Ron) Jones of Challis, Dana Lee -deceased (Thomas) Dorsey of Paul, Steve Neibaur and Renea (Doug) Hartley both of Paul, Burke Neibaur of Rigby, and Ira (Julie) Neibaur of Paul. Darwin and June later divorced.

June has 21 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had many church callings which she faithfully fulfilled. June was a full-time devoted homemaker and mother, an avid gardener and was always available to help on the farm. She enjoyed hand quilting and ceramics. She remained in her home until the age of 91.

She was preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings; her former husband, Darwin P. Neibaur; a daughter, Dana Lee Dorsey; and a daughter-in-law, Shelly Ann Neibaur.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Ryan Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.