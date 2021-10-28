New traffic pattern seeks to alleviate traffic congestion

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department has completed a road restriping project changing the intersection traffic pattern of Idaho Highway 75 and Ohio Gulch Road north of Hailey.

The highway now includes additional through lanes and a center turn lane, to alleviate traffic congestion and allow more room for drivers on Ohio Gulch to safely enter ID-75.

See diagram of the road design by clicking here.

“At the request of road users and local residents, we analyzed this intersection to find a way to make it more efficient for all users,” said ITD District Engineer Jesse Barrus. “This design is intended to improve the mobility, while not compromising safety, for both through traffic and those trying to access the highway.”

Restriping finished Oct. 22 and the intersection is fully open to traffic. Drivers should be aware of the new traffic pattern and are asked to please drive engaged with caution while moving through the area.

The intersection design will continue to be evaluated through the coming months. Adjustments will be made as needed during a planned paving project next spring.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.