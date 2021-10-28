Three arrested on alleged internet crimes against children charges

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office announced police departments across Idaho have made three arrests for alleged internet crimes against children.

Steven E. Hansen of Pocatello was arrested on Tuesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor. He is also alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

A 41-year-old man from Coeur d’ Alene was also arrested for alleged enticement of a child over the internet. Adam W. Smith was booked into the Kootenai County Jail.

Police in Pocatello on Wednesday also arrested a third man, 30-year-old Liam A. Rollins of Pocatello for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor. Rollins was booked into the Bannock County Jail and is also alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

