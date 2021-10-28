Advertisement

Trooper charged with murder in pursuit that killed 11-year-old girl

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:24 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York state trooper has been charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old girl by ramming his patrol vehicle into her family’s sport utility vehicle last December.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods.

The girl’s family was traveling on the New York State Thruway in 2020 when Baldner stopped them for speeding.

Baldner is accused of ramming the Goods family’s SUV twice. Monica was ejected and died.

Voicemail and email messages seeking comment were left with Baldner’s attorney.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless...
Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods, who was ejected from her family's SUV after the trooper allegedly rammed it.(Source: Goods Family, News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Suspect, victims, identified in Boise shooting
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts has left more...
'Bomb cyclone' leaves thousands without power in Northeast
The purpose of the program is to preserve and restore significant American structures.
Idaho State Historical Society receives grant to restore building
The trooper is accused of ramming his police vehicle into the family's car twice during the...
Family speaks after trooper indicted in death of 11-year-old NY girl
An Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones was canceled...
Girls found safe, 2 in custody after Amber Alert issued in Colo.