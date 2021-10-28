Two adults and three children displaced in fire

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A structure in Gooding was fully engulfed in flames Wednesday with some still trapped inside. This, according to the Gooding Fire District who say they were called out to the fire early Wednesday morning.

All residents made it out of the building, and one was transported to the hospital due to burns. Two adults and three children are now displaced, and the fire district says the family lost everything.

The blaze was determined to have been caused by a heat lamp. Gooding Elementary and middle schools are taking donations for the displaced family. Those donations can be dropped off at regular operation hours.

Gooding Fire District was assisted by fire units from Wendell, Hagerman, and Shoshone as well as Gooding PD and Gooding County EMS.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.