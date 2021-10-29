Ashcraft, Dick

HAZELTON—Dick Ashcraft, 95 years young, of Twin Falls, Idaho, formerly Hazelton, Idaho, passed away peacefully while taking his afternoon nap on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Canyon’s Retirement Center.

Dad was born May 21, 1926, in Adrian, Oregon, to Dale Vern and Agnes Fyfe Ashcraft. Dad was an only child to this union and he sported bright red hair.

Dad attended school and graduated from Adrian High School in 1943. In 1944, he joined the Navy where he spent the next two years as a medic. Upon completion of his service in the Navy, he returned home to Adrian. He married Mom, Alice S Mecham, on August 4,1946, at his parents’ house. He farmed with his father for two years; during this time their two oldest children were born: Wanda and Steven. In 1950, the family moved to John Day, Oregon where Dad worked in the sawmills as a sawyer. They then moved to Unity, Oregon, to work, where their two youngest children were born: Danney and Bonnie.

In 1957, they moved to Eden, Idaho, due to Dad’s name being drawn for a homestead on Unit A. Dad, Mom and the family moved to the farm in March of 1957.Dad served on several committees and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where the position he held of Young Men’s baseball coach was his favorite. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and traveling with Mom. His most favorite was to spend every Sunday with his kids and grandchildren at his house playing games.

Dad is survived by his four children, Wanda Losee, Steven (Connie) Ashcraft, Danney (Jolene) Ashcraft and Bonnie (Steven) McClellan. His legacy is 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren with two due in the next four months.

He was preceded in death by his eternal partner, Alice; his parents; a son-in-law, Alvin Losee; a grandson, Gavin Ashcraft; and a great-grandson, Chase Hill.

Our family would like to express our appreciation to everyone who had a part in Dad’s life since Mom passed in 2009. Thank you Syringa and Canyons for the excellent care of Dad.

A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, at the Paul Cemetery, located at 550 W. 100 N., of Rupert, Idaho.