Boise State defense looks to start fast, limit mental miscues

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State heads to Fort Collins on Saturday, trying to stay a contender in the Mountain division of the Mountain West Conference.

Utah State, whom BSU beat, is tops at 3-1. Then it’s Colorado State in second place...

The Broncos took some time to self-scout during this past bye week. They’ve realized the importance of limiting the mental errors and simplifying the game.

The defense looks to start fast and kill drives by either forcing sacks or pressuring the quarterback.

Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson told the media this week that for the players to be successful, it starts with eye control, seeing the keys and understanding what the keys mean.

“They got some really good personnel, they got some really good tight ends, their tailback is very smart, downhill runner, my hats off to their offensive scheme, their offensive coordinator, their head coach, because they are very similar to other schemes, they put you in conflicts they give, the different long edges, they use tight ends in multiple ways, Danielson explained.

Scott Matlock has collected six out of the team’s 16 sacks and also leads BSU with two fumbles recovered.

