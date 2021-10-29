Boise State hopes to simplify run game

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State Football is coming off a bye week, sitting at 3-4 with five regular season games left. The Broncos now travel to Fort Collins this weekend for a battle with a Colorado State team that also shares the same record.

The Rams’ defensive line is a veteran crew, featuring seniors and graduate players that could pose problems for a Boise State team trying to establish the run here in the second half of the season. The Broncos rank 11th in the conference with a total of 590 yards on the season, almost dead last, just above Nevada. Their nine rushing TDs is tied with CSU for seventh.

When asked about the offense, both head coach Andy Avalos and offensive coordinator Tim Plough both gave statements that nearly paralleled each other, they agree that the rushing game needs work.

“Spent some time early in the week focusing on the run game and really the techniques and fundamentals that can really improve the run game as we head down the back stretch of the season here and being able to simplify things,” Avalos explained.

“That will allow to create more positive runs so we can get into a situation where we’re not falling behind the chains, I think we’ve looked at the number of run schemes we’ve run from a self-scout standpoint, what are the run schemes that we’ve had success with, what are the run schemes that are leading to the negative plays,” Plough added.

The Broncos, Rams go to battle Saturday at 5p.m. You can catch the broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

