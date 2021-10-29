Classes canceled, school lockdown initiated in Mountain Home following “threat of violence” on social media

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mountain Home School District Superintendent James Gilbert announced via social media that a “threat of violence” was made against students at staff at Mountain Home Junior High. The threat, which Gilbert said was made over social media, was reported to school administration and subsequently law enforcement. According to Gilbert, law enforcement is currently investigating the threat.

In a precautionary measure, classes at Mountain Home Junior High and Mountain Home High School were canceled for Friday, October 29. All other schools in the district will be in lockdown on Friday.

In his message, Gilbert said “I know this is a stressful situation for all of us. I encourage you to talk with your children about the situation and to reach out to me with any questions you might have.”

