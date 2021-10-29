Advertisement

Dad bod FTW, amirite? Dictionary adds hundreds of new words

“TBH”, an abbreviation for “to be honest,” and "whataboutism" also were among the hundreds of...
“TBH”, an abbreviation for “to be honest,” and "whataboutism" also were among the hundreds of new Merriam-Webster dictionary entries.(CNN Newsource, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Dad bod, amirite, TBH and FTW are now dictionary-appropriate.

Merriam-Webster has added 455 new words to its venerable dictionary, including a number of abbreviations and slang terms that have become ubiquitous on social media.

“Just as the language never stops evolving, the dictionary never stops expanding,” the nearly 200-year-old Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said on its website. “New terms and new uses for existing terms are the constant in a living language.”

The dictionary company said the quick and informal nature of messaging, texting, and tweeting, which has only increased during the pandemic, has “contributed to a vocabulary newly rich in efficient and abbreviated expression.”

Among them: “TBH”, an abbreviation for “to be honest” and “FTW,” an abbreviation for “for the win.”

Merriam-Webster explains that FTW is used “especially to express approval or support. In social media, FTW is often used to acknowledge a clever or funny response to a question or meme.”

And it says “amirite” is a quick way to write “am I right,” as in, “English spelling is consistently inconsistent, amirite?”

The coronavirus pandemic also looms large in the collection of new entrants as “super-spreader,” “long COVID” and “vaccine passport” made the list.

Partisan politics contributed more slang to the lexicon, such as “whataboutism,” which Merriam-Webster defines as “the act or practice of responding to an accusation of wrongdoing by claiming that an offense committed by another is similar or worse.” For Britons, the dictionary notes that “whataboutery” is more commonly used.

The dreaded “vote-a-ramas” that have become a fixture in the U.S. Congress is explained this way: “an unusually large number of debates and votes that happen in one day on a single piece of legislation to which an unlimited number of amendments can be introduced, debated, and voted on.”

And still other new terms come from the culinary world, such as “fluffernutter,” the homey sandwich of peanut butter, marshmallow crème and white bread.

Horchata, the cold sweetened beverage made from ground rice or almonds and usually flavored with cinnamon or vanilla, also made the cut, as did chicharron, the popular fried pork belly or pig skin snack.

As for “dad bod”? The dictionary defines that as a “physique regarded as typical of an average father; especially: one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Suspect, victims, identified in Boise shooting
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Roberto Padilla Argüelles was murdered in the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting.
GoFundMe pages organized for Boise mall shooting victims

Latest News

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Victoria Triece claims her online adult career is the reason the principal of her sons’ school...
Florida mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of OnlyFans page, sues for $1M
Victoria Triece claims her online adult career is the reason the principal of her sons’ school...
Fla. mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of Only Fans page, sues for $1M
Downtown Twin Falls Trick-or-Treat event details
Twin Falls Halloween Events