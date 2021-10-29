Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Studies show benefit of spending time outdoors

Studies show spending time outdoors can be beneficial to your overall health.
Studies show spending time outdoors can be beneficial to your overall health. (FILE)(WCAX)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those trick-or-treating outside this Halloween weekend, studies show that spending time outdoors has positive impacts on your health.

The community health administrator at St. Luke’s says between the fresh air, the sun, and the trees, being outside is beneficial for not only your physical health but also your mental health.

Even 30 minutes of outdoor time per day has an impact on your stress levels and your mood.

The sun has vitamins in it which can help you to stay healthy and the change of scenery can improve your focus and happiness when you go back indoors.

“We get the benefit of that cascade, or hormones, those feel good hormones like dopamine, serotonin that also lowers blood pressure,” said community health administrator Lyle Nelson. “Once they are released in the outdoors, it stays with us for a while, so little shots of the outdoors can permeate our day.”

He encourages people to take a nap, which is an acronym for a nature appreciation pause throughout our day.

