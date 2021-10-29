Advertisement

Gooding Fire District struggles with high number of fires

Gooding Fire District
Gooding Fire District(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Fire District Chief says Wednesday’s structure fire, which was deemed a total loss that left a family of 5 displaced, was one of two structure fires the station responded to this week.

Fire Chief Brandon Covey says they responded to a basement fire at a home on Sunday. Wednesday morning, the Gooding Fire District was called to a fully engulfed structure fire with people still inside the building. Luckily, all of the people were able to make it out of the structure.

Covey says for a small station like theirs that is made up of mostly volunteers, multiple structure fires in a single week takes a toll on his team.

“It wipes us out pretty fast. Sunday, we were actually responding out to Glanbia on an alarm call when the structure fire came in so we had to split resources and go different ways,” he said.

Covey adds Wednesday’s structure fire took more manpower and resources than the Gooding Fire District had available. With mostly smaller fire departments in the region, Covey says teamwork is key.

