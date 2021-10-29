Idaho kids awarded $4,000 in education contributions

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight kids from Idaho were randomly selected to receive a $500 donation to an IDeal Idaho’s 529 college savings account as part of the 2021 YMCA’s Harrison Classic race.

One winner was selected from each of their eight age categories. The donations were funded by Perspective Wealth Partners in Boise.

“Perspective Wealth Partners is helping Idaho kids start the journey to their education and career dreams,” said Christine Stoll, IDeal Executive Director. “IDeal’s community partners, including Perspective Wealth Partners, are critical to reaching Idahoans across the state and reminding families that it’s never too late or too early to start saving for higher education.”

Participants were asked to virtually complete a one-mile walk or run between Oct. 10 and 17th. A total of 392 kids from 15 schools participated in the race.

The ages were open to children 13 and under, and the winners included children as young as 3 years old.

