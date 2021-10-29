Advertisement

Idaho Transportation Department wins awards for various projects

ITD has won a national award for projects along I-84 like this one. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO, California (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation has won three national awards for projects throughout the state of Idaho.

The awards were unveiled during the American Association State Highway and Transportation Officials President’s Transportation awards on Oct. 29. The awards were for the following projects:

  • Environmental for building wildlife sanctuaries as part of bridge projects in south-central Idaho.
  • Highways for the Pennsylvania Ave. overpass project in Coeur d’ Alene.
  • Highway traffic safety for the I-84 traffic corridor safety and commerce enhancement project

“Over the past 12 years, the culture has shifted at ITD to a workplace where employees are encouraged to innovate, collaborate, and make decisions as close as possible to where the work is being done,” said ITD Director Brian Ness. “Our team has embraced this philosophy. The end results are award-winning projects that improve customer service for the citizens of Idaho.”

The state of Idaho has won 20 of these types of awards, which ranks as the most in the nation.

