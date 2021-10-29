Advertisement

Jerome High School releases students after social media threats

KMVT image of Jerome High School
KMVT image of Jerome High School(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome High School announced Friday morning that it released its students following what the district called a direct threat was made against the school.

Buses picked up the kids earlier Friday morning. No details have been provided as to what the threat was. It comes on the same day as classes at two Mountain Home schools were canceled Friday for a similar threat made over social media

