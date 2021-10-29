Ketchum residents urge government action on housing crisis

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With an election coming up, Ketchum residents want voters to keep pressure on elected officials about the lack of affordable housing in the area.

Since May of this year, the group Occupy Ketchum Town Square and its supporters have been raising awareness about the housing crisis in the area, such as the fact that local workers can’t find affordable housing.

That issue is causing some local businesses to reduce hours and even close down. The group feels the root of the problem is investors buying up residential property in the tourist area and turning it into short-term rental properties on vacation websites.

The Mayor and a City Council seat are on the ballot this year, and the group wants voters to start putting pressure on elected officials to start coming up with solutions-or else.

“And anybody who is elected, anybody who is running for office needs to make a strong statement that they will tackle this issue of short-term rentals and investors buying up residential properties,” said Krzysztof Gilarowski, the organizer of Occupy Ketchum Town Square.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.