Advertisement

Ketchum residents urge government action on housing crisis

The housing crisis in Ketchum remains ongoing
The housing crisis in Ketchum remains ongoing
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With an election coming up, Ketchum residents want voters to keep pressure on elected officials about the lack of affordable housing in the area.

Since May of this year, the group Occupy Ketchum Town Square and its supporters have been raising awareness about the housing crisis in the area, such as the fact that local workers can’t find affordable housing.

That issue is causing some local businesses to reduce hours and even close down. The group feels the root of the problem is investors buying up residential property in the tourist area and turning it into short-term rental properties on vacation websites.

The Mayor and a City Council seat are on the ballot this year, and the group wants voters to start putting pressure on elected officials to start coming up with solutions-or else.

“And anybody who is elected, anybody who is running for office needs to make a strong statement that they will tackle this issue of short-term rentals and investors buying up residential properties,” said Krzysztof Gilarowski, the organizer of Occupy Ketchum Town Square.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Suspect, victims, identified in Boise shooting
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho

Latest News

Idaho Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio (Source: KMVT...
Superintendent Sherri Ybarra criticizes DOJ parent protest designation
New traffic pattern seeks to alleviate traffic congestion
“When my mom survived the attack at Gabrielle Giffords shooting in Tucson, she was just going...
Where do most active shooter events occur?
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera...
Lori Vallow’s attorney files for new motion