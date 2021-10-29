Ketchum residents want voters to hold elected officials accountable on the lack of affordable housing

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With an election coming up, Ketchum residents want voters to keep pressure on elected officials about the lack of affordable housing in the area.

Since may--the group Occupy Ketchum Town Square has been raising awareness on the housing crisis in Ketchum, and this week the group had another event with residents and elected officials in the audience.

“The goal of this meeting was that housing is still an issue and people are still getting displaced,” said Occupy Ketchum Town Square organizer Krzysztof Gilarowsk.

For months Gilarowski has been talking about the lack of affordable housing in the area for the local workforce, and how it’s impacting business in the area. Some small businesses are reducing their hours of service and closing their doors due to workers not being able to find housing.

“The hospital has trouble hiring. Schools have trouble hiring. We just heard some of the local restaurants are selling their leases and closing up shop,” Gilarowsk said.

He calls the situation a “silent crisis” due to people silently deciding to move out of the area and find housing elsewhere. He believes the root cause of the problem is short-term rentals. Gilarowsk said he has heard stories of people owning anywhere for 8 to 30 short-term rentals in Ketchum. He said some of them are owned by outside investors and not locals.

“How do we stop investors from snatching up properties in residential districts and turning them into small businesses,” Gilarowsk said. “I wouldn’t be allowed to run a coffee shop in a residential district.”

Supporter Wolfgang Dieterich said investors are buying up property in the tourist area, and tuning into short-term rentals on vacation websites. He recently put together a study that shows since 2000, more and more housing units are being used for seasonal use, raising property and rental prices.

“The median return on a short-term rental is $3,500 according to AirDNA, which is a lot higher than the median rent here,” Dieterich said. “When you run short-term rentals as a business, and your sole interest is getting profit from that, that’s a problem.”

He said it is estimated that there are about 900 short-term rentals in Ketchum, but the major problem is the city doesn’t know how many are owned by outside investors and how many are non-owner occupied.

“I think that is a real problem, and the city needs to get a handle on the situation,” Dieterich said,

He said some solutions he would like to see elected officials explore are to limit short-term rentals like other tourist cities in Idaho have, and raise taxes on them.

“I think a lot of the solutions the city has proposed are kind of like band-aids on a gunshot wound,” Dieterich said.

With an election coming up Gilarowski said it was time to start holding elected officials accountable.

“They need to take this problem seriously, and they have to come up with solutions and quick solutions,” Gilarowski said. " Anybody who is elected, anybody who is running for office needs to make a strong statement that they will tackle this issue of short-term- rentals and outside investors buying up residential property.”

However, Dietrich said he thinks it’s time for some new leadership in Ketchum.

“I think the city has had four years to address this issue. They have known about it for four years, and they have done next to nothing,” Dietrich said.

