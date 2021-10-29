Advertisement

Multi-million dollar grant awarded to Idaho Hispanic Foundation

Idaho Women's Business Center
Idaho Women's Business Center(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM MDT
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A $2.5 million grant was awarded to the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, in connection with the Idaho Women’s Business Center, will continue to work to reduce barriers often faced by minority entrepreneurs.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. small business administration as a part of an American rescue plan initiative intended to fuel a small business resurgence after the pandemic.

The grant will support Idaho connect, which focuses on offering technical and financial assistance to small businesses.

“This grant was designed to bridge the equity gap between those that really understand how to use some of those federal systems and those who didn’t even have a seat at the table,” said Diane Bevan with the Idaho Women’s Business Center.

The grant was awarded in part, due to urging from the Idaho Congressional Delegation.

Senator Risch celebrated the award by saying, “Idaho’s small businesses are responsible for so much of the success the gem state has experienced over the past decade. we want to keep that momentum going.”

