Natural gas explosion destroys Rathdrum home, injures 2

RATHDRUM, Idaho (AP) — Two people were injured after a northern Idaho home exploded following a natural gas leak on Thursday.

Tyler Drechsel, fire marshal with the Northern Lakes Fire Protection District, said crews responded to a natural gas leak at the home in Rathdrum about 10:15 a.m. after a contractor reportedly bored through a natural gas line in the front yard. The fire crews were joined by crews from the electric and natural gas utility Avista.

Drechsel said Avista secured the natural gas leak and cleared the fire crews to leave, but a couple of hours later they were called back to the home for an explosion.

Drechsel said he was told after he left that an Avista representative inspected the house and reported there were no readings of natural gas, but after the power was turned back on, the home exploded. Drechsel said the blast knocked out windows and walls and a fire spread throughout the home.

Two homeowners and an Avista Utilities worker were in the house at the time. The male homeowner suffered burns to his arm, and the utility worker received first-degree burns on his neck. The female homeowner escaped from the second floor of the home by climbing down a ladder with the help of a neighbor.

Roughly 12 nearby homes were evacuated after the blast.

