Advertisement

Officials urge time for mental health after Boise shooting

Some may be dealing with negative mental health affects in the wake of the Boise shooting
Some may be dealing with negative mental health affects in the wake of the Boise shooting(KEYC News Now)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the wake of the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting Monday, city officials are urging victims, their families, and the community at large to take time to evaluate their mental health.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, after a disaster, people tend to react differently but common effects include trouble sleeping, lack of appetite, trouble concentrating, and social isolation, among others.

The study also shows that many victims of tragedy will return to a normal level of functioning, but that professional help is proven to expedite that process.

Here in Idaho, Boise Mayor Lauren Mclean echoed that sentiment. “Any of you out there are feeling sad, alone, confused, worried, find someone to talk with,” she said. “If nothing else we have a line available, the care line, that is so incredibly important to be used. You dial 211 and someone is there to help you.”

If you or a loved one are struggling following the events this week, that 211 hotline is free and available around the clock.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Suspect, victims, identified in Boise shooting
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho

Latest News

For the past 25 years, the Crismor family has welcomed the Magic Valley community to their...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Crismor’s Pumpkin Patch
The housing crisis in Ketchum remains ongoing
Ketchum residents urge government action on housing crisis
Idaho Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio (Source: KMVT...
Superintendent Sherri Ybarra criticizes DOJ parent protest designation
New traffic pattern seeks to alleviate traffic congestion