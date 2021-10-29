Officials urge time for mental health after Boise shooting

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the wake of the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting Monday, city officials are urging victims, their families, and the community at large to take time to evaluate their mental health.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, after a disaster, people tend to react differently but common effects include trouble sleeping, lack of appetite, trouble concentrating, and social isolation, among others.

The study also shows that many victims of tragedy will return to a normal level of functioning, but that professional help is proven to expedite that process.

Here in Idaho, Boise Mayor Lauren Mclean echoed that sentiment. “Any of you out there are feeling sad, alone, confused, worried, find someone to talk with,” she said. “If nothing else we have a line available, the care line, that is so incredibly important to be used. You dial 211 and someone is there to help you.”

If you or a loved one are struggling following the events this week, that 211 hotline is free and available around the clock.

