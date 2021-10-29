Advertisement

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Crismor’s Pumpkin Patch

For the past 25 years, the Crismor family has welcomed the Magic Valley community to their...
For the past 25 years, the Crismor family has welcomed the Magic Valley community to their pumpkin patch each fall.(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Leonard Crismor was in college when, at the last minute, he made a life-changing decision.

“Got ready to go back up and I just got in the car, then I took my bag out and took it in the house and said, ‘I’m going to stay home and farm dad.’ So that’s what I’ve done,” he said.

For the past 25 years, the Crismor family has welcomed the Magic Valley community to their pumpkin patch each fall.

It started with just a quarter acre of pumpkins in the backyard and, over the years, it grew to over five acres. “I like to have it family-friendly. You know, no standing in lines or structuring the people, just them out there having a good time.”

To make the pumpkin patch for the whole family, the Crismors have something for everyone. That includes a corn maze, straw bales to climb on, and even a pumpkin cannon.

For Leonard and his wife Diane, this is the best time of year on the farm. Seeing all the smiling faces makes a season’s worth of hard work worthwhile.

“Seeing the whole family come out and several generations at the same time come out and make big groups, it’s a lot of fun,” said Diane. “I’ll never get rich doing it, but there are a million dollars worth of smiles every day.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Suspect, victims, identified in Boise shooting
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho

Latest News

Some may be dealing with negative mental health affects in the wake of the Boise shooting
Officials urge time for mental health after Boise shooting
The housing crisis in Ketchum remains ongoing
Ketchum residents urge government action on housing crisis
Idaho Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio (Source: KMVT...
Superintendent Sherri Ybarra criticizes DOJ parent protest designation
New traffic pattern seeks to alleviate traffic congestion