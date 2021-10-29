Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Crismor’s Pumpkin Patch

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Leonard Crismor was in college when, at the last minute, he made a life-changing decision.

“Got ready to go back up and I just got in the car, then I took my bag out and took it in the house and said, ‘I’m going to stay home and farm dad.’ So that’s what I’ve done,” he said.

For the past 25 years, the Crismor family has welcomed the Magic Valley community to their pumpkin patch each fall.

It started with just a quarter acre of pumpkins in the backyard and, over the years, it grew to over five acres. “I like to have it family-friendly. You know, no standing in lines or structuring the people, just them out there having a good time.”

To make the pumpkin patch for the whole family, the Crismors have something for everyone. That includes a corn maze, straw bales to climb on, and even a pumpkin cannon.

For Leonard and his wife Diane, this is the best time of year on the farm. Seeing all the smiling faces makes a season’s worth of hard work worthwhile.

“Seeing the whole family come out and several generations at the same time come out and make big groups, it’s a lot of fun,” said Diane. “I’ll never get rich doing it, but there are a million dollars worth of smiles every day.”

