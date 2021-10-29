Advertisement

Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats

“The message said this person planned to shoot up the school and any administrators that were around.”
School was closed due to threat of shooting.
School was closed due to threat of shooting.(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday morning, a threatening message spread around the Jerome community implying Jerome High School students and staff could be in danger.

“The message said this person planned to shoot up the school and any administrators that were around,” said Jerome Superintendent Dr. Patrick Charlton.

At 8 a.m., a message was sent out to parents of the Jerome School District saying they were made aware of the threat and would be increasing the police presence on campus.

For many parents, that was not enough.

“Parents started showing up wanting to pick their kids up from school and that number grew fairly quickly,” Dr. Charlton said. “So we, in cooperation with law enforcement, decided the best step would be to just cancel school for today here at the high school.”

The Jerome School District was not the only Idaho district impacted by the social media threat.

“I understand that Mountain Home had a similar situation with the same verbiage,” said Dr. Charlton.

The message even spread well beyond Idaho. The threat was made to the abbreviation JHS which resulted in school closures from Jupiter, Florida to Jesuit High School in Sacramento, California.

Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall says these sorts of threats are an unfortunate reality in the growing digital world.

“Unfortunately, this has become more frequent,” he said. “This is, at least, the second time that I’m aware of that we’ve evacuated the school.”

State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra tells KMVT her administration takes any threat seriously.

“Safety has been at the top of my administration since I took office,” Ybarra said. “I can’t express enough that schools are doing everything that they can to keep kids safe.”

Reports out of Florida, where the threat is said to have originated, say that an arrest was made in connection to the post, though KMVT has yet to confirm those reports.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Suspect, victims, identified in Boise shooting
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home

Latest News

Idaho Women's Business Center
Multi-million dollar grant awarded to Idaho Hispanic Foundation
The Alder family celebrates Halloween in style.
Twin Falls family invites the community to celebrate Halloween at their house
Idaho man Steve Pankey was arrested Monday at his home in Meridian in connection to the murder...
Steve Pankey testifies during his trial
Studies show spending time outdoors can be beneficial to your overall health. (FILE)
Fit and Well Idaho: Studies show benefit of spending time outdoors