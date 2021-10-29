Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday morning, a threatening message spread around the Jerome community implying Jerome High School students and staff could be in danger.

“The message said this person planned to shoot up the school and any administrators that were around,” said Jerome Superintendent Dr. Patrick Charlton.

At 8 a.m., a message was sent out to parents of the Jerome School District saying they were made aware of the threat and would be increasing the police presence on campus.

For many parents, that was not enough.

“Parents started showing up wanting to pick their kids up from school and that number grew fairly quickly,” Dr. Charlton said. “So we, in cooperation with law enforcement, decided the best step would be to just cancel school for today here at the high school.”

The Jerome School District was not the only Idaho district impacted by the social media threat.

“I understand that Mountain Home had a similar situation with the same verbiage,” said Dr. Charlton.

The message even spread well beyond Idaho. The threat was made to the abbreviation JHS which resulted in school closures from Jupiter, Florida to Jesuit High School in Sacramento, California.

Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall says these sorts of threats are an unfortunate reality in the growing digital world.

“Unfortunately, this has become more frequent,” he said. “This is, at least, the second time that I’m aware of that we’ve evacuated the school.”

State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra tells KMVT her administration takes any threat seriously.

“Safety has been at the top of my administration since I took office,” Ybarra said. “I can’t express enough that schools are doing everything that they can to keep kids safe.”

Reports out of Florida, where the threat is said to have originated, say that an arrest was made in connection to the post, though KMVT has yet to confirm those reports.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.