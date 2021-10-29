Advertisement

Superintendent Sherri Ybarra criticizes DOJ parent protest designation

Idaho Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio (Source: KMVT...
Idaho Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio (Source: KMVT file image)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:22 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland criticizing his decision to investigate parent’s rallies at school board meetings across Idaho.

The letter sent by Garland asked the Boise based FBI to contact Ybarra and other education officials in Idaho to ask whether parents in the Gem State were engaging in actions that would violate federal laws. In her response, Ybarra says in part: “In short, it is ludicrous to suggest that organized violence is propelling Idaho parents to illegally protest local school board actions.”

“As you cited in your memorandum, ‘Spirited debates over policy matters are protected by our Constitution.’ And, although some exchanges between parents and board members in Idaho have been heated, nothing has risen to a level requiring FBI involvement.”

Ybarra also accused Garland of throwing gasoline on the tension between parents and school boards by conducting interviews based on what she called a mischaracterization from the National School Boards Association about all school board meetings across the nation.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Suspect, victims, identified in Boise shooting
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho

Latest News

The housing crisis in Ketchum remains ongoing
Ketchum residents urge government action on housing crisis
New traffic pattern seeks to alleviate traffic congestion
“When my mom survived the attack at Gabrielle Giffords shooting in Tucson, she was just going...
Where do most active shooter events occur?
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera...
Lori Vallow’s attorney files for new motion