Superintendent Sherri Ybarra criticizes DOJ parent protest designation

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland criticizing his decision to investigate parent’s rallies at school board meetings across Idaho.

The letter sent by Garland asked the Boise based FBI to contact Ybarra and other education officials in Idaho to ask whether parents in the Gem State were engaging in actions that would violate federal laws. In her response, Ybarra says in part: “In short, it is ludicrous to suggest that organized violence is propelling Idaho parents to illegally protest local school board actions.”

“As you cited in your memorandum, ‘Spirited debates over policy matters are protected by our Constitution.’ And, although some exchanges between parents and board members in Idaho have been heated, nothing has risen to a level requiring FBI involvement.”

Ybarra also accused Garland of throwing gasoline on the tension between parents and school boards by conducting interviews based on what she called a mischaracterization from the National School Boards Association about all school board meetings across the nation.

