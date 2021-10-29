Twin Falls family invites the community to celebrate Halloween at their house

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween is this Sunday, and the Alder family in Twin Falls is once again inviting the community to celebrate at their princesses and villains themed house.

Dan Alder and his wife have been decorating their yard in different themes for the past eight years. Last year was Pirates of the Caribbean, and this year is princesses and villains.

They spent the week decorating and setting up the display, and invite the community out to walk through the scene and take pictures with the different characters.

Everyone from Arielle to Belle to Elsa will be at the set-up.

“It’s a lot of work, my friend has been helping me for the past few days,” said organizer Dan Alder. ”It takes a bit to put up and take down, but it’s really rewarding to see how happy it makes kids. One of our characters was moved to tears to have these kids come up sit on her lap and take a picture.” he continued.

He will only be doing the Halloween house on Saturday night this year from 5 to 9, and he reminds people if they aren’t vaccinated to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

They live at 1443 Mountain View Drive, Twin Falls ID, 83301.

