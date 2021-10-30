Carey coasts in state opener, local roundup

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carey led 20-0 after the first quarter and never look back in the 54-6 blowout of Timberline. The Panthers (9-0) have advanced to face Mullan in the 1A DII quarterfinal on Saturday, November 6th at 1 p.m. MT.

No statistics are available due to the volleyball players’ commitment in Lewiston.

OTHER SCORES:

Genesee 62, Murtaugh 36 at Weiser High School: The Red Devils end the season with a 5-4 record.

Oakley 64, Wallace 8 at Salmon River High School: No. 2 Oakley (8-1) has advanced to the 1A DI quarterfinal to face No. 6 Genesee. A time and date haven’t been established as of yet.

