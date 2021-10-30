Castleford shuts out Watersprings, ready to host Rockland
Wolves cruise to 70-0 win
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Castleford led 32-0 after the first quarter and rolled to the 70-0 first round victory over Watersprings Christian Friday night in the 1A DII playoffs.
The Wolves (8-1) now prepare for a Rockland team that beat Garden Valley, 46-6. A date and time haven’t been set yet for this match-up.
District IV went 4-0 in Week I of the state playoffs.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.