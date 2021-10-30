Advertisement

Dietrich pulls away from upset-minded Council

Blue Devils begin journey of defending state title
The Blue Devils have advanced to the 1A DII state quarterfinal where they'll face conference...
The Blue Devils have advanced to the 1A DII state quarterfinal where they'll face conference foe, Camas.(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl and Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich had 523 yards of offense and the Blue Devils advanced to the 1A DII state quarterfinal by the final of 60-38.

Of Dietrich’s offense, 384 was rushing, 139 passing and 0 turnovers. “The offensive line for Dietrich played phenomenal” - Coach Rick Astle.

Cody Power had 139 yards passing and 2 touchdowns, he also had 236 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns, Payten Sneddon had 11 carries for 130 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. Jett Shaw had 6 receptions 66 yards receiving.  On the defensive side of the ball, Jett Shaw also had 2 interceptions. Michael VonBerndt had 11 tackles and Case Robertson had 9. Overall Dietrich played a sound football game on both sides of the ball.

”That’s a very tough team we played, but it’s about survive and advance. I’m proud of our kids and the way they played,” Astle explained. “Very physical team we played tonight.”

Dietrich will host Camas next week in the quarterfinals. A time or date haven’t been established as of yet.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Officer who opened fire on suspect identified
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats

Latest News

Dietrich advance to the quarterfinals
Dietrich advance to the quarterfinals
Declo is in contention for a championship at the 2A state volleyball tournament.
UPDATE: Three volleyball teams in contention for a state title
Minico’s undefeated run ends in first round of playoffs
Minico’s undefeated run ends in first round of playoffs
14-seed Vallivue upsets the third-seeded Spartans
Minico’s undefeated run ends in first round of playoffs