Dietrich pulls away from upset-minded Council

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich had 523 yards of offense and the Blue Devils advanced to the 1A DII state quarterfinal by the final of 60-38.

Of Dietrich’s offense, 384 was rushing, 139 passing and 0 turnovers. “The offensive line for Dietrich played phenomenal” - Coach Rick Astle.

Cody Power had 139 yards passing and 2 touchdowns, he also had 236 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns, Payten Sneddon had 11 carries for 130 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. Jett Shaw had 6 receptions 66 yards receiving. On the defensive side of the ball, Jett Shaw also had 2 interceptions. Michael VonBerndt had 11 tackles and Case Robertson had 9. Overall Dietrich played a sound football game on both sides of the ball.

”That’s a very tough team we played, but it’s about survive and advance. I’m proud of our kids and the way they played,” Astle explained. “Very physical team we played tonight.”

Dietrich will host Camas next week in the quarterfinals. A time or date haven’t been established as of yet.

