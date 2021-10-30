UPDATE: Three volleyball teams in contention for a state title

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (11:40 a.m.) Declo falls to Melba in straight sets Saturday morning at the 2A state tournament and will finish in fourth place.

Melba 3, Declo 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-20)

(FRIDAY NIGHT) We started with eight volleyball teams, now only four remain headed into the final day of the state championships up in northern Idaho.

In the 4A, it’s an all-District IV semi-final showdown between the No. 1 seed Twin Falls Bruins and No. 1 seed Wood River Wolverines. The pair clash at 11 a.m. PT, the winner goes to championship, loser has to win out in order to make the title game.

Wood River 3, Nampa 1

Wood River 3, Moscow 2

Twin Falls 3, Century 0

Twin Falls 3, Blackfoot 1

3A

Then in the 3A it’s a rematch of the 2020 state championship, No. 3 seed Kimberly and No. 1 seed Sugar-Salem meeting once again. This time, it’s in the semi-final. They also play at 11 a.m. PT.

Kimberly 3, Weiser 2: (21-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18,16-14). Kills- Mallory Kelsey 11 Kelsy Stanger 11 Sydney Kelsey 10 | Digs: Maysi bright 19 Jessie Perron 21 | Assists: Demi Vega 23 Kadrian Klingler 31 | Blocks: Kelsy Stanger 4

Kimberly 3, Fruitland 1

2A

Declo is surviving, after losing to top-ranked West Side. The eighth and final seed upset the No. 4 seed Orofino and the No. 7 seed, West Jefferson. They play at 9 a.m. against Melba.

West Side 3, Declo 1

Declo 3, Orofino 1

Declo 3, West Jefferson 2

1A DI

Grace 3, Murtaugh 0

Murtaugh 3, Greenleaf Friends 0

Genesee 3, Murtaugh 1

Troy 3, Oakley 0

Oakley 3, Liberty Charter 1

Potlatch 3, Oakley 0

1A DII

Mackay 3, Carey 0

Deary 3, Carey 1

Horseshoe Bend 3, Hansen 0

Kendrick 3, Hansen 0

