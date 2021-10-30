Minico’s undefeated run ends in first round of playoffs

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a 9-0 regular season, the Minico Spartan’s season is over after the first round of the 4A playoffs.

(14) Vallivue 28, (3) Minico 12

The Falcons jumped out to a 14-6 lead at the half.

After a Minico field goal in the third quarter to make it a 14-9 game, the Spartans had a chance to get off the field by forcing Vallivue into a 4th and goal from the 27.

The Falcons converted with a touchdown pass from Santiago Diaz to Camryn Dean.

Vallivue put the game out of reach with another touchdown with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Spartans end their season with a 9-1 record.

