Twin Falls runner finishes second at 4A cross country championships

EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Stockton Stevens chased down Matt Thomas of Blackfoot, and the Twin Falls junior finished second at the 4A state cross country championships on Friday at Eagle Island State Park.

Thomas’ teammate Eli Gregory won the title, while the Broncos earned the first championships since 1974.

Stevens’ time of 15:46.2 was about three seconds behind Gregory and a smidge faster than Thomas’.

Burley’s Aaron Bradshaw took seventh in the race.

The Bruins finished third as a team, earning their first trophy in five years. Anthony Botch also medaled finishing 15th overall with a time of 16:39. The next 5 runners had a 17 second spread among them. Sophomore Russell Frampton 32nd 17:12.3 and senior Blake Crandall 33rd 17:12.6 were side by side doing their part for the Bruins. Junior Kane’s Wright had an excellent finish moving up to 35th 17:14 and close to him senior Trevor Walter 37th 17:16. Zach Zaugg was the 7th Bruin runner crossing the finish line in 48th setting a PR with a time of 17:28.

The Bruins pose with the team third place trophy. (Twin Falls High School)

The Bruins took home two trophies, one for third and fourth place. (KMVT)

4A GIRLS

Twin Falls takes fourth place. Despite the fact the Lady Bruins didn’t have a runner in the top 20 their ability to stay together and notch a 50 second spread between their scoring runners helped them bring home some hardware! Freshman Meisha Bingham led the way finishing 23rd with a time of 20:19. Sophomore Brittany Garling 26th 20:28 and Freshman Nolan Dickerson 28th 20:40 hung tight and finished in the top 30. Senior Abigail Robinson ran a gutsy race overcoming an injury that’s kept her out for some time to finish 38th in a time of 21:05. Junior Andrea Maccabee was close to Abigail finishing 41st in a time of 21:10. Senior Olivia Oler 45th 21:26 and sophomore Caysja Roberts 52nd 21:39 also represented the Lady Bruins exceptionally well!

Burley’s Olivia Kendall placed ninth overall.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.