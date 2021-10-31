Advertisement

Raft River’s Black wins 1A cross country state title

The Trojans finished second as a team
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last year, the Raft River girls cross country team swept the podium at the state championships. Allie Black finished in third. This year, she crossed the finish line first.

With a time of 19:20.7, Black won the race by over 16 seconds.

Black said her experience last year with teammates Karlee and Kaybree Christensen set the tone.

“I just knew that I had the potential to do it because of the last two girls from our team, the twins, they really motivated me and pushed me and helped me to know I actually can do it,” said Black.

In the 2A girls race, defending champ Jessica Duran finished seventh with a time of 19:53.

On the boys side of things, Valley’s Kyle Christensen grabbed fifth in 2A with a time of 16:21.3.

In 1A, Oakley’s Leo Magana also came across fifth.

Notable Team Results

Raft River girls finished second in 1A with 41 points.

Kimberly boys finish third in 3A with 117 points.

Kimberly girls finished fifth.

For all results, click here.

