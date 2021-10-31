Twin Falls fills with Trick-or-Treaters for the biggest ever Trick-or-Treat Downtown

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Trick-or-Treat Downtown was back in Twin Falls for the 14th year and Main Street was lined with Magic Valley families.

“There are at least 5,000 people downtown right now,” said event organizer Susan Hall.

Hall has been behind the event since its inception and the turnout always surprises her.

“This is phenomenal,” Hall said. “I knew it was going to be bigger than we have ever seen, but this far exceeding our expectations.”

Hall coordinates with businesses on Main Street and even those who are working the event by handing out candy get-in on the fun.

“It’s fun,” said Kaylee Bolster. “I came as a superhero and many people are coming as superheroes too and I like it.”

For parents at the event, it’s a great chance to get the kids out trick-or-treating in a safe, easy way.

“It’s going really well,” said Tabitha Loudon, “it’s our first year here and the kids are enjoying it.”

For hall, there is no doubt about her favorite part.

“Seeing the kids,” Hall said. “It really is.”

Those kids, however, have something else in mind.

“Uh, the candy,” said Colton Malson dressed as Slenderman.

With thousands of people in attendance, the buckets of candy had no chance to keep up.

“I’ve already had to go get candy twice,” Bolster said, “so it’s good, people are coming out.”

While the event was the biggest yet, Hall still aspires for even more.

“I would love to extend it completely, all the way, down Main Street,” Hall said, “but that’s an awful long way to walk. So, maybe, we’ll have people fly balloons and say, ‘hey, we’re handing out candy too.’ The more the merrier.”

