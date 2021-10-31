Advertisement

Twin Falls volleyball wins first state championship

The Bruins beat Bonneville in the state championship match
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
POST FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School will hang another banner. This time, it’s the volleyball team winning their first state title.

The third-seeded Bruins finished off their postseason run with a 3-2 win over Bonneville in the state championship match at Post Falls High School Saturday night.

Wood River, the top seed, finished in third place.

In the 3A state tournament, Kimberly grabs third.

