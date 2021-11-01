Ballot counting machines tested on eve of election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Election Team tested their ballot counting machine Monday afternoon.

Before every election, they hold a public ballot counting test to ensure they are prepared and ready for the actual election night.

They have test ballots that they run through the machine and are able to fix any problems that might arise.

“These are test decks, so these are ones that we have marked and we know what the results are supposed to be, and so we use these to verify the machines are counting accurately,” said County Clerk Kristina Glascock.

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and you can register at your polling place.

To find out where your polling place is visit Vote Idaho - Voting Information and Resources for Idaho.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.