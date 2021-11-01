Chobani and Swipe Out Hunger Partner to Help College Students Experiencing Food Insecurity

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Food insecurity is one of the most pervasive and devastating afflictions nationwide, impacting one in 10 Americans. College campuses are among the most affected, yet overlooked, communities where one in three students faces hunger.

Costly housing, transportation, healthcare, and rising tuition have created financial hardships for college students. This is especially true for those students who are parenting, from the foster care system, first generation, working full-time or even homeless. Chobani believes college hunger is unacceptable and is joining forces with Swipe Out Hunger, the leading nonprofit addressing this issue, to tackle this problem.

“Too many college students skip meals to cut corners and save money, not because they’re busy or forget to eat lunch,” said Chobani’s President and COO Peter McGuinness. “These students should be allowed to focus on their education, creating bright futures without worrying about their next meals. We are proud to do our part to help.”

Chobani will fund food security efforts at 23 schools in partnership with Swipe Out Hunger, kickstarting or bolstering existing programs at those schools. The donation will help Swipe Out Hunger bring its expertise, including ongoing consulting and coaching, to campuses in Chobani’s home states of New York and Idaho.

“Chobani’s commitment thoughtfully addresses student hunger by helping colleges support their students after an extremely challenging year and a half,” said Rachel Sumekh, founder and CEO of Swipe Out Hunger. “Chobani’s dedication underscores that everyone has a pivotal role to play in ending college student hunger.”

To continue to raise awareness about this underreported issue, Chobani and Swipe Out Hunger are also collaborating with VICE News to host a virtual summit on Nov. 1 at 2p.m. pacific time and 5p.m. eastern time on the VICE News YouTube channel.

“We are very proud to help support this amazing and important campaign to raise awareness of the impact of food insecurity,” said Jesse Angelo, the President of Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group. “It’s a critical systemic issue that we hope our audience will engage in and help take action to end.”

The summit will bring together leaders from the nonprofit, private and public sectors who are pushing for stronger federal and state policies to support college students across the country. The summit will feature a roundtable discussion with student leaders and remarks from:

Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani

Peter McGuinness, President and COO of Chobani

Rachel Sumekh, Founder and CEO of Swipe Out Hunger

U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, Chair, House Rules Committee (D-MA)

Phil Rosenthal, television writer and producer for shows including Everybody Loves Raymond. He is also the creator and host of Somebody Feed Phil.

To learn more about the upcoming college hunger summit and to register, please visit http://www.chobanicollegehungersummit.com/.

Chobani and Swipe Out Hunger’s partnership will support the following colleges:

Idaho:

University of Idaho

College of Southern Idaho

Boise State University

College of Western Idaho

Idaho State University

New York:

SUNY Oneonta

Hartwick College

Colgate University

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

SUNY Binghamton University

SUNY Cobleskill

Hamilton College

Utica College

Syracuse University

Le Moyne College

Cazenovia College

SUNY Morrisville

SUNY Broome Community College

Mohawk Valley Community College

Herkimer County Community College

Onondaga Community College

CUNY Medgar Evers College

CUNY Hunter College

