Christmas tree permits to go on sale soon

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:05 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Halloween now in the rearview mirror, many may turn their attention towards holiday preparation. For those who like to go the authentic route, Christmas tree permits for the Sawtooth National Forest will go on sale soon.

Starting Nov. 12, Sawtooth National Forest permits to cut trees will be sold. The permits are $10.

There is a limit to one tree per family or organization. Except for ski areas, campgrounds, administrative sites, and summer home sites, any part of forest land is fair game to cut trees.

With winter conditions coming, Sawtooth National Forest Public Affairs Officer Julie Thomas reminds individuals to avoid driving on muddy roads and to take safety seriously.

“Go up into the woods and try and find a good tree,” Thomas said. “We ask that you cut it as close to the ground as possible so you’re not leaving a bunch of stumps all over the place for the summer.”

If you have a fourth-grader in your household, there is a way to get a free permit.

Click here for more information.

