Advertisement

Department of Agriculture approves Idaho State’s hemp plan

Hemp farm in Oxford
Hemp farm in Oxford
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Idaho State’s Hemp plan, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Monday in a press release.

The ISDA will open online hemp license applications starting on Nov. 8. They will be available online and the ISDA website will provide documents and guidance for interested applicants.

Under the Industrial Hemp Research and Development Act signed into law back in April, ISDA was tasked with developing a state hemp plan consistent with the 2018 Farm Bill. It also issued timelines for a hemp program.

“I’m very proud of the entire ISDA team for working so quickly to implement the new law, and I know we could not have gotten here alone,” said ISDA Director Celia Gould. “We extend our thanks to the Governor’s office, industry stakeholders, Idaho State Police, USDA and the Idaho law enforcement community for excellent collaboration and assistance.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Officer who opened fire on suspect identified
School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation

Latest News

The Idaho State Liquor Division late last month announced new rules involving rare but highly...
Aggressive customers prompt changes at Idaho liquor stores
Gas prices in Idaho have fallen slightly
Idaho gas prices drop slightly
Idaho ranks as one the best states for veterans in the country.
Idaho ranks as one of the best states for veterans
Open enrollment for Your Health Idaho begins