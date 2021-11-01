Department of Agriculture approves Idaho State’s hemp plan

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Idaho State’s Hemp plan, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Monday in a press release.

The ISDA will open online hemp license applications starting on Nov. 8. They will be available online and the ISDA website will provide documents and guidance for interested applicants.

Under the Industrial Hemp Research and Development Act signed into law back in April, ISDA was tasked with developing a state hemp plan consistent with the 2018 Farm Bill. It also issued timelines for a hemp program.

“I’m very proud of the entire ISDA team for working so quickly to implement the new law, and I know we could not have gotten here alone,” said ISDA Director Celia Gould. “We extend our thanks to the Governor’s office, industry stakeholders, Idaho State Police, USDA and the Idaho law enforcement community for excellent collaboration and assistance.”

