DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Friday night’s win over Council, Payten Sneddon broke off an 80-plus yard touchdown run while breaking multiple tackles along the way.

The touchdown earns the Play of the Week.

Dietrich will host Camas County on Friday in a 1A DII playoff quarterfinal.

