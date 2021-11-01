From fresh face to incumbent in the race

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When Jeffrey Brekke became mayor of Gooding over three years ago, it came amidst a slew of new faces in the city, as the incumbents were defeated in the city council and mayoral races.

“It was a unique experience,” he said. “We had two council members and myself elected at once, so that was kind of a change, but I think everyone was ready for that.”

Now, he’s the one defending his seat following a term during which he feels several key tasks were accomplished. “We finished the airport runway project, which was started prior to my taking office,” said Brekke. “We have a transportation plan we just finalized, which includes road maintenance, also potential changes to Main Street (including) more access for handicapped and things of that nature.”

The challenger in this year’s mayoral race is Diane Houser, who brings over 30 years of government experience to the table including serving eight years on the city council.

Houser did not respond to our multiple requests for comment on this year’s race. With one term as mayor in the books, Brekke says he’s learned a vital lesson.

“Things don’t move as quickly as you would like,” he said. “I think folks have an idea that ‘well I think we should do it, so let’s just get it done.’ It doesn’t work that way.”

Looking ahead to the future, Brekke thinks the short-term focus in Gooding should include building up the small-to-medium business infrastructure and adding additional multi-unit housing.

Above all else, he says it’s important Gooding’s residents make their opinions known. “Just get out and vote, doesn’t matter who you vote for just be a part of the process,” said Brekke.

