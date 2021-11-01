Idaho healthcare officials discuss crisis standards of care

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho has been under crisis standards of care since September 16th and as the Gem State reaches its seventh week of rationing care to keep up with healthcare demand, top Idaho Healthcare officials are beginning to discuss when the standards can end.

“Idaho will be able to exit crisis standards of care when the surge of patients being driven by COVID-19 no longer exceeds the healthcare resources available,” said Dave Jeppesen, Director of Department of Health and Welfare.

COVID data is beginning to show some promising signs of decline, but Jeppesen says the state is still not ready to begin actively restoring conventional care standards.

“Testing positivity declined to 12% this past week, marking the fifth week of decline, but still remains far above the target of 5%,” Jeppesen said. “The number of new cases remains high, but declining and hospitalizations remain too high, but with encouraging downward trends.”

Not only is the current hospital data not yet to a point that conventional standards of care would be possible, but other Idaho COVID trends offer more reason for healthcare officials to be hesitant.

“Idaho continues to lead the nation for high levels of community transmission,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch,” and we lag the nation in our mitigation measures such as wearing masks and limiting participation in gatherings.”

With the holiday season on the horizon, officials are pleading with Idahoans to consider ways to make their celebrations safer for themselves, their families and the community.

“Consider gathering with just those who are vaccinated,” Shaw-Tulloch said, “conduct your activities outdoors as much as possible, increase ventilation if you are indoors, of course, wear a mask and, most importantly, stay home if you don’t feel well.”

