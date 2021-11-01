Idaho ranks as one of the best states for veterans

Advertisement

Idaho ranks as one the best states for veterans in the country.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho has ranked as one of the best in the nation for veterans, according to a study from LendingTree.

Researchers based their study on unemployment and poverty rates among veterans, the population density of fellow veterans, and the quality and availability of local VA medical facilities.

The Gem State is ranked as having the best average VA hospital quality in the nation. Nearby South Dakota ranked as the best state in the nation for veterans, boasting the second-lowest unemployment rate for veterans. California ranked as the worst state in the nation for our nation’s veterans with the high housing costs relative to income.

The full study can be found here.

