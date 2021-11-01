Advertisement

Ketchum residents want answers from leaders on housing crisis

By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are four candidates in Ketchum’s mayor race and local residents want voters to hold them accountable.

The City of Ketchum is dealing with an affordable housing crisis that is causing local workers to be displaced and local businesses to reduce hours. Local residents want the candidates to offer solutions to how they are going to fix the problem and fix it fast.

Some voters feel short-term rentals are the root cause of the problem.

“So I think we need to take a stronger stance on short-term rentals,” said Occupy Ketchum organizer Krzysztof Gilarowski. “And anyone who is elected, anybody who is running for office needs to make a strong statement that they will tackle this issue.”

The group Occupy Ketchum Town Square has held many events this year regarding the lack of affordable housing in the area, as well as the issue of rental prices skyrocketing.

